|
|
Nesbitt Patricia Arlene Cisar Nesbitt, age 65, went home to be with her Savior after a month long struggle resulting from a stroke. She passed peacefully on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020. Patti was born on May 9th, 1954 in Cranford, New Jersey, and she was a resident of Hartville, Ohio for the past 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who took great joy in her family. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She had a deep faith in Jesus, and was very active at The Chapel for many years and later at Maranatha Bible Church, with beautiful communities of friends at both. She served coffee and group meals at Maranatha regularly and was involved in Bible Studies there as well. She was also very active serving those in need weekly at Summit Missions. Patti enjoyed gardening, reading, social get-togethers, Bible studies, helping her husband with woodworking projects, and spending time with those she loved. She had a vibrant and adventurous spirit and was always willing to try new things including a recent trip to Israel with her husband and friends. She loved to laugh, was outgoing and kind-hearted toward others, and enjoyed her full life. She brought much joy to her family and will be deeply missed. Patti was preceded in death by her parents, James and Barbara Cisar and by her brother, Jim (Connie) Cisar. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jerry Nesbitt; son, Adam (Stephanie) Nesbitt; grandchildren, Ethan and Ellie Nesbitt; siblings, Thomas (Vicki) Cisar; and Arlene (Dan) Shaw; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to current circumstances, we will be holding a Celebration of Life memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers sent, donations can be made to Summit Missions International at: summitmissions.org/getinvolved/give. Please sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com. Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020