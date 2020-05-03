Patricia Ann (Sika) Bartholomew, age 77, went home to be with the Lord. She passed away peacefully at home on April 25th, 2020. She was born July 21st, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to Walter and Agnes Sika and was raised with her sister, Barbara, in Solon, Ohio. Pat attended St. Rita Catholic School for elementary and Solon High School. She was a proud graduate of the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science. Pat was married for 24 years to Raymond Bartholomew, and they lived and raised their children in Sagamore Hills. Pat loved to spend time with her family and cheering on her kids and grand kids at various sporting events. Most recently, she enjoyed playing competitive bridge with friends. She always showed her love for others by cooking delicious meals for them. Pat considered herself a "foodie" and liked to enjoy a good beer. She had a "green thumb" and loved to grow vegetables and beautiful flowers. For years, Pat delighted in making buckeyes and crafting with a close group of friends. She had a passion for volunteering and loved to care for animals, especially cats. Watching the Kentucky Derby was a highlight for her every year. Pat took joy in traveling with family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Agnes (Kurlinski) Sika. She is survived by her sister and husband Barbara (Joe) Hemmens; her four children and their spouse: Lisa (Scott) Hrach, Doug Bartholomew, Jason (Danielle) Bartholomew, Laura (Armando) Manno; grandchildren: Hanna, Halle, Gino, Zoey, Marissa, Hayden, Noah, Wyatt, Natalya, Armando III; her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends; Becky Farkas and Brian Riedel who were like another daughter and son to her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keep Akron Beautiful or the Humane Society of Summit County. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330)535-9186.







