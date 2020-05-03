Patricia Bartholomew
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann (Sika) Bartholomew, age 77, went home to be with the Lord. She passed away peacefully at home on April 25th, 2020. She was born July 21st, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to Walter and Agnes Sika and was raised with her sister, Barbara, in Solon, Ohio. Pat attended St. Rita Catholic School for elementary and Solon High School. She was a proud graduate of the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science. Pat was married for 24 years to Raymond Bartholomew, and they lived and raised their children in Sagamore Hills. Pat loved to spend time with her family and cheering on her kids and grand kids at various sporting events. Most recently, she enjoyed playing competitive bridge with friends. She always showed her love for others by cooking delicious meals for them. Pat considered herself a "foodie" and liked to enjoy a good beer. She had a "green thumb" and loved to grow vegetables and beautiful flowers. For years, Pat delighted in making buckeyes and crafting with a close group of friends. She had a passion for volunteering and loved to care for animals, especially cats. Watching the Kentucky Derby was a highlight for her every year. Pat took joy in traveling with family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Agnes (Kurlinski) Sika. She is survived by her sister and husband Barbara (Joe) Hemmens; her four children and their spouse: Lisa (Scott) Hrach, Doug Bartholomew, Jason (Danielle) Bartholomew, Laura (Armando) Manno; grandchildren: Hanna, Halle, Gino, Zoey, Marissa, Hayden, Noah, Wyatt, Natalya, Armando III; her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends; Becky Farkas and Brian Riedel who were like another daughter and son to her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keep Akron Beautiful or the Humane Society of Summit County. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330)535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved