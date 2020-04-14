|
|
) Patricia J. Bonecutter, "Patty", age 59, of Randolph Twp., Ohio, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Patty was born on October 19, 1960 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Freda (nee Teter) Dennison. Patty was a 1979 graduate of Springfield High School and attended Akron University. In high school she was an All- Star All State Softball Pitcher. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandsons. Survivors include her husband, whom she married on December 11, 1982, Jason R. Bonecutter; her children, Andrew "Andy" (Sarah) Bonecutter and Kristin (Tyler) Exline; her grandsons, Ethan, Aiden, Henry and Colin. Also surviving are her siblings, Hubert (Esther) Dennison, Lee (Sheila) Dennison and Brenda Dennison. Other than her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her brother, Bryan Dennison. Funeral services and calling hours are all private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2020