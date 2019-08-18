|
|
|
Patricia "Patty" Bricker (nee Reynolds) Patricia "Patty" Bricker (nee Reynolds) passed away peacefully in her home on August 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Terence Kevin Bricker; son, Morgan Phelps; daughter, Rachel Boris; grandchildren, Declan and Ian; brothers, Scott and Douglas Reynolds; sister-in-law, Diane; nieces and nephews, Jake Burns, Derek Reynolds, Shannon Reynolds, Heather Miller and Ashley Brown. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bricker family. Messages and memories of Patricia can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019