Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bricker

Send Flowers
Patricia Bricker Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Bricker (nee Reynolds) Patricia "Patty" Bricker (nee Reynolds) passed away peacefully in her home on August 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Terence Kevin Bricker; son, Morgan Phelps; daughter, Rachel Boris; grandchildren, Declan and Ian; brothers, Scott and Douglas Reynolds; sister-in-law, Diane; nieces and nephews, Jake Burns, Derek Reynolds, Shannon Reynolds, Heather Miller and Ashley Brown. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bricker family. Messages and memories of Patricia can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.