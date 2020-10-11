Patricia C. Pelot, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Indian River Estates in Vero Beach, Florida. Patricia was born December 20, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to Rudolph and Clara Seaman and was the fourth of five children. She worked as a Registered Nurse before her marriage to Lyle Pelot in January, 1956. Patricia and Lyle raised their family of four children in Northeast Ohio before settling down in the Sebastian and Vero Beach community upon Lyle's retirement. Patricia is survived by Lyle, her husband of 64 years, and their children, Jeffrey (Michele), Thomas (Mary Catherine), Mary Claire Sheftel (Robert), and John (Karen), nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her sister Joan Cosgrove. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Loretta and Lois, brother Jack, and two stepsons, Eric and Brian. A graveside memorial service and interment will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 11 a.m. at Granger Fairview Cemetery, Granger, Ohio with Pastor Tim Northey presiding. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. for family and friends at Our Lady of Cedars Church in Fairlawn. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of Florida.