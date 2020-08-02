PATRICIA CRAMER

Patricia Ann Cramer (Blackert) TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Patricia Ann Cramer (Pat, Punk) passed away July 27, 2020 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death just a few short weeks ago by her loving husband of 72 years, Willard. It brings the family much comfort to know that they are back together again. Patricia was born August 8, 1930 in Akron, Ohio to Clarence and Katherine Blackert and later in life had a special relationship with her step-father, John Miletich. In addition to her husband, Willard; she was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine; her father, Clarence, and her step-father, John. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (George) Duoba, Roger (Paula) Cramer, Mark (Lisa) Cramer; grandchildren, Josh (Jocelyn) Cramer, Nicole Cramer; great grandchildren, Summer and Tristan Cramer; step grandchildren, James, Heather and Nathan; her brother, David (Marilyn) Miletich. Patricia was a devoted, hard-working, stay at home mother who kept her house clean as a whistle. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards and casino slots!! Above all, Patricia especially enjoyed gathering with the family on holidays and special occasions. Both Patricia and Willard were founding members of Guardian Angels Church in Copley, Ohio. The family wishes to thank you for all your support over the last couple of months with the passing of both Willard and Patricia. A private family ceremony was held at the gravesite in Holy Cross Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) HilliardRospert.com







