) Patricia D. Breckenridge, age 88 of Massillon, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at The Laurels of Massillon. She was born July 31, 1931, in Riley the daughter of the late Lewis and Louella (Gilkeson) Mitchell. Pat was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and loved her pets. Pat is survived by two sons, Michael S. Breckenridge, Kevin R. Breckenridge; two sisters, Carol Allen and Diana Cooper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Breckenridge, and infant daughter, Kimberly Breckenridge. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 315 6th St NE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020