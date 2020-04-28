Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Breckenridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D. Breckenridge


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia D. Breckenridge Obituary
) Patricia D. Breckenridge, age 88 of Massillon, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at The Laurels of Massillon. She was born July 31, 1931, in Riley the daughter of the late Lewis and Louella (Gilkeson) Mitchell. Pat was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and loved her pets. Pat is survived by two sons, Michael S. Breckenridge, Kevin R. Breckenridge; two sisters, Carol Allen and Diana Cooper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Breckenridge, and infant daughter, Kimberly Breckenridge. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 315 6th St NE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -