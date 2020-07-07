On July 5th, Patricia Dougherty's life came to its conclusion on this Earth. She had been a resident of Perry Township for nearly 70 years. Patty was born in Moundsville, West Virginia on June 11th, 1927 to Rhea and Paul Moore. The family relocated to Brewster, Ohio when she was still a child. Patty graduated from Brewster High School with the Class 0f 1944. It was there in high school she met her future husband and love of her life, Charles Dougherty. They would marry in November 1947, after Dad had returned from serving in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and daughter, Karen. Patty leaves behind daughters, Debbie (Dave) Musolff of Bad Axe Michigan, Diane Dougherty and Ronda Selway of Akron. Along with sons, Brian Dougherty of Canton, and Sandee and Kevin Dougherty of Canton. In addition, she leaves behind her grandchildren, Amanda, Dan, Emily, Ellen, Chelsea, Megan, Rachel, Joshua and Samuel; also great grandchildren, Quentin, Kuper, Maizie, Henry, Vivian and Maya. The family would like to express their deep and heartfelt gratitude to Visiting Angels of Canton, for taking care of Mom and helping to keep her at home. You were all so very special to her. We also would like to thank all of the wonderful folks at Aultman Hospice for helping her through the final days "Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy". Matthew 5:7 A more detailed obituary can be found on the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home website @ www.arnoldlynch.com
. A Celebration of Patty's life will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. If you'd like to honor Patty's memory might we suggest a donation to either, Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities or Aultman Hospice. Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory (330) 833-4839