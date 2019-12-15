Home

Patricia Elizabeth Frase, 69, died unexpectedly December 11, 2019. A longtime resident of the Copley-Fairlawn area, she was a 1968 graduate of Copley High School and graduate of Ashland University. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sharon Center as well as a member of the choir. She had retired from Summit County Head Start as a teacher. Preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Corinne (nee Peters) Frase, she is survived by her brothers, John Frase (Larry Griggs) and Dan Frase (Cindy); sister, Nancy Bittner (Bob); nephews, Patrick Frase (Kim) and Tom Frase; great-niece and great-nephew, Brooke and Cooper Frase; and many other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is planned for a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
