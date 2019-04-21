Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
1821 Munroe Falls Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Patricia F. Speicher, 92, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; parents, Fred and Anna Marie Mayhew; daughters, Kathy and Margaret; and sister, Eloise. Patricia is survived by her son, Larry (Sandi) Speicher; grandchildren, Joe, Andrew, Christopher, Sara, Angelique, Kendra, Justin, Brandi; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsay, Adrianna, McKinley, Connor, Annabelle, Nevaeh, Josh, Anthony; and great-great-grandson, Zachary.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7pm on Friday, April 26 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral mass at 10am on Saturday, April 27 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls to follow. The family would like to thank the staff at Heather Knoll and Darice with Sprenger Hospice for the care she received.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
