Patricia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on July 2, 1950 to Daniel and Patricia Brennan in Pasadena, CA. Patricia was a proud graduate of Our Lady of the Elms High School. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Akron, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1973. While she lived in Colorado, the Lord blessed her with her beautiful son, Tyler. Around this time, her artistic work with pottery earned her the name Earth Mother. Soon after that, she began her illustrious career as a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. During the following 39 years, she earned a position as Executive Senior Sales Director. Patricia acquired 33 years in the Mary Kay Circle of Achievement which won her many luxury trips all over the world. She was the proud driver of sixteen pink Cadillacs. Trish spent many hours enjoying her grandchildren, the lights of her life, Lucas and Morgan, and Tyler and Liliana. A devout Catholic, she gave many hours to her involvement in the activities of St. Hilary's parish, including Eucharistic minister, lector, Women of Service, Christ Renews His Parish retreat, and various Bible Study groups. She participated in many mission trips to El Salvador. Preceded in death by her son, Tyler Fields Goodin; her first husband, Rob Goodin and her parents, Daniel and Patricia Brennan. She is survived by her loving husband of ten years, Jack Yard; her stepson, Jason (Lauren) Yard; grandchildren, Lucas and Morgan Yard; her brothers, Daniel (Ann) Brennan, Sean Brennan (Marisol), and sister, Kim Tofferi (Pente); many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley, OH 44321. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 Fairlawn 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.