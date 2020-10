) Haddad NORTON -- Patricia J. (McCabe) Haddad, 92, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on October 18, 2020. Per Patricia's wishes cremation has already taken place and private family service has already been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Magical Theatre Company in Barberton. To read the full obituary and share a memory or condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com