Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Akron, OH
Patricia Hammonds


1940 - 2020
Patricia Hammonds Obituary
Patricia Hammonds, born August 11, 1940 went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. Visitation for Patricia will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. with a service and eulogy officiated by Pastor Stacy Jenkins at 1p.m. A special reading will take place by her grandson, LeRoy Bolar, and the obituary will be read by Robert Campbell. Burial immediately following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. A repast will be held at the Ed Davis Community Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
