Patricia Hammonds, born August 11, 1940 went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020. Visitation for Patricia will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. with a service and eulogy officiated by Pastor Stacy Jenkins at 1p.m. A special reading will take place by her grandson, LeRoy Bolar, and the obituary will be read by Robert Campbell. Burial immediately following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. A repast will be held at the Ed Davis Community Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020