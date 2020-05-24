Patricia (Patti) A. Himelrigh passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Patti was born on February 23, 1973 to Anna and Raymond Himelrigh. Patti was raised on farms in southern Summit County and enjoyed working the farm with her father until his untimely passing in 1992. When the family farm was sold Patti moved to South Carolina, joining the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She also earned a degree at Coastal Carolina. She followed her partner and best friend to his family home in Charleston, WV where she worked with the Governors Office and State Parole Board before returning to Summit County to study law at The University of Akron. Patti became a licensed attorney in 2006 and worked at the Summit County Court of Common Pleas General Division since 2007. She was recently appointed as a Magistrate. Patti lived a full life with unforgettable experiences and odd stories that she enjoyed sharing with her family, friends, co-workers and colleagues. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Raymond C. Himelrigh. She is survived by her mother, Anna Himelrigh (Jerry Kraker); sisters, Lori Rogers (Everett), Melissa Himelrigh and their children and many friends. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers Patti requests donations be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, Akron, Ohio.