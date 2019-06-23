Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Weston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Irene Weston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Irene Weston Obituary
Patricia Irene Weston

Patricia I. Weston, 68, of Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born June 9, 1951 in Barberton to the late Clarence and Irene (Snyder) Longfellow. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by sister, Delores Glancy and brothers, Bill and Jerry Longfellow. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Dennis Mark Weston I; sons, Dennis Mark Weston II and David Michael Weston; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY, 11:30 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E., Chaplain Ellen Cooper officiating. Entombment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling Hours Monday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now