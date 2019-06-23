|
Patricia Irene Weston
Patricia I. Weston, 68, of Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born June 9, 1951 in Barberton to the late Clarence and Irene (Snyder) Longfellow. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by sister, Delores Glancy and brothers, Bill and Jerry Longfellow. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Dennis Mark Weston I; sons, Dennis Mark Weston II and David Michael Weston; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY, 11:30 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E., Chaplain Ellen Cooper officiating. Entombment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling Hours Monday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019