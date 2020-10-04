Patricia (Patty) J. Baum died Sept. 23rd in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born Oct. 29, 1957 in Akron, OH to the late Robert and Jeanne (Darrow) Baum. She was a caregiver in the healthcare field and a life long resident of Akron, Ohio. Patricia is survived by brothers, Jim Baum (Debbie), Larry Baum (Brenda); sister, Nancy (Cliff) Bruce; sons, Jeremy Bost (Vanessa Cruz), Daniel Bost (Rachel), Clayton (Tracy) Marchio, Nathan Bost and seven grandchildren. Condolences and memories may be shared at The Springs Funeral Services www.tsfs.com