Patricia (Patty) J. Baum died Sept. 23rd in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born Oct. 29, 1957 in Akron, OH to the late Robert and Jeanne (Darrow) Baum. She was a caregiver in the healthcare field and a life long resident of Akron, Ohio. Patricia is survived by brothers, Jim Baum (Debbie), Larry Baum (Brenda); sister, Nancy (Cliff) Bruce; sons, Jeremy Bost (Vanessa Cruz), Daniel Bost (Rachel), Clayton (Tracy) Marchio, Nathan Bost and seven grandchildren. Condolences and memories may be shared at The Springs Funeral Services www.tsfs.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
