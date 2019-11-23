|
TOGETHER AGAIN On November 17, Pat, who was born on February 23, 1933 went home to heaven to rest from the sufferings of Parkinson's disease. She never knew a stranger, just a friend she hadn't met yet. Born in Akron, Ohio she spent most of her life raising a family in Suffield where she was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish. There she was a member of the choir, a Eucharistic Minister, and for many years coordinated and served funeral dinners. One of her favorite past times was sewing, from making most of her children's clothes when they were young to alterations for Pastore's dry cleaning, to alterations and repairs for friends and neighbors and many homecoming and prom dresses. Her talents even helped keep the priests at St. Joe's in good repair. When she needed to down size and went to reside at Kent Ridge her sewing machine went with her and she did many repairs and alterations for staff and residents alike. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Diesz; mother, Lucille Burch; step father, Raymond Burch; brother, Charles (Patty) Diesz.; husband, Willard (Bill/Moose); son, Edward, and premature twins, Willard and Barbara. Pat will be greatly missed by her daughter, Patti Passarelli (Mike); sons, Ralph (Terri), Bill (Kay), and Jim (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Sandy; Her grandchildren, Jennifer Devanna (Justin), Cindi Preising (Jason), Michael Patrick Passarelli, and David (Lindsay) Passarelli, Brian Jordan, Jeremy (Yumi) Jordan, Adam (Alayna) Jordan, Danny (Mary) Jordan, Michelle (Luke) Chilson, Kyle (fiance Cayanne) Jordan, Amanda Simmons (Luke), and Nicholas (Alara) Jordan; great grandchildren, Anaika and JR Summers, Ava and Nora Preising, Gabriel and Lilly DeVanna, Leo Patrick Passarelli, Zachary Jordan, Garret Chilson, and Leea, Egon and Cia Jordan. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at both Kent Ridge and Heather Knoll for their care over the years and Tallmadge EMS for their services. Visitation will be 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 2643 Waterloo Road. Mogadore, Ohio. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph's Education Fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019