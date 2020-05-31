) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Patricia J. Klemm (nee Conrad), 78, died May 24, 2020. Born in Washington D.C. on April 6, 1942, she was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls since 1972. Patricia attended Miami University in Ohio from 1960-1962. She ran a daycare in her home for many years so she could be home to raise her four children. She loved being home with her children and taught them all to read before kindergarten. After they were all in school, Patricia received an associate degree from Hammill Business College. She was employed as a secretary with Mohawk Rubber, O'Neil's Department Store, Red Cross and Olan Mills. She then worked as a preschool teacher at a day care center until she retired. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she was very involved while her children attended the school. She enjoyed Bible studies at Redeemer and at Cardinal Village Retirement Center, where she lived for the last seven years. Pat's biggest love was for her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Her favorite thing to do was to attend her grandchildren's events, plays, concerts and games. She missed very few of these events. Her favorite hobby that began about 12 years ago and became one of her biggest passions, was watching sports, especially the Cavs and LeBron James. Preceded in death by her beloved parents, Hastings (Gene) and Dorothy (Dot) Conrad; beloved sister, Dianne Steele; beloved nephew, John Steele, Jr., and beloved grandson, Alexander Stebbins. Patricia is survived by her sons, Tim and Greg (Pam) Klemm; daughters, Sherri (Terrence) Zalewski, Kathi (Mark) Grissom; grandchildren, Jeff (Jillian), Kevin (Angela), Madeline (Parker), Andrew, Josh, Joey, Jake, Stan (Maddie), Julia, Laura, Matt (Ashley), Katie, and Alyssa; great-grandson, Silas; brother-in-law, John Steele and nephew, Mike (Tina) Steele. Private services have been held. Burial was at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "Alexander K. Stebbins Music Scholarship Fund". Mail to: U.S. Bank 126 N. Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)