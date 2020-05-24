Patricia J. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Patricia J. Smith, 94, died May 20, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., she was a Silver Lake resident for 60 years and a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Mrs. Smith enjoyed traveling, going to church, going out to dinner, playing cards, reading, and spending time with family. Preceded in death by her husband, Neil; son, Steven, and grandson Neil Vincent, she is survived by her sons, Richard Smith of Tallmadge and Thomas (Joanne) Smith of St. Charles, MO; and her daughter Patty (John) Desmett of Tallmadge; grandchildren: Julie (Colin) Bastian, Debbie (Tim) Casto, Kimberley (Jamie) Mathis, Tom (Katy) Smith Jr.; and Ashley Desmett; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of the Christian Burial was held at St. Eugene Catholic Church. Burial Oakwood Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Hospice of Summa, 141 North Forge Street, Akron, OH 44304 or St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved