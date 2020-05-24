STOW -- Patricia J. Smith, 94, died May 20, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., she was a Silver Lake resident for 60 years and a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Mrs. Smith enjoyed traveling, going to church, going out to dinner, playing cards, reading, and spending time with family. Preceded in death by her husband, Neil; son, Steven, and grandson Neil Vincent, she is survived by her sons, Richard Smith of Tallmadge and Thomas (Joanne) Smith of St. Charles, MO; and her daughter Patty (John) Desmett of Tallmadge; grandchildren: Julie (Colin) Bastian, Debbie (Tim) Casto, Kimberley (Jamie) Mathis, Tom (Katy) Smith Jr.; and Ashley Desmett; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of the Christian Burial was held at St. Eugene Catholic Church. Burial Oakwood Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Hospice of Summa, 141 North Forge Street, Akron, OH 44304 or St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)