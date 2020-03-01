|
Patricia J. Terwilliger Patricia J. Terwilliger, 90, of Green, went home to be with the Lord Feb. 26, 2020. Born in 1929 on a farm in Corsica, Pa, Pat was a faithful, resilient and witty woman. She was a devoted member of Greensburg United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for many years. Pat was a talented seamstress, loved by all her clients, as well as an avid walker. She is survived by her sons, Dan (Dara) of Green, Marty of Rockville, MD, and Steve (Judy) of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren, Jennifer Kessen, Heather Gray, Christy Kennedy, Bethany Shields, Steven Terwilliger, Hannah Terwilliger and six great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, April and loving husband, Burton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 16 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Rd., Green, with family visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020