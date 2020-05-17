Or Copy this URL to Share

) Patricia Jean Stormer (nee Keller), 74, Pat passed away May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Lou and Ronald Keller and grandson, Tallen Slider. She is survived by children, Joe (Anne) Stormer, Michael (Mary) Stormer and Ronald Stormer; siblings, Nansee Dawson, Kenny (Penny) Keller, Connie (Ron) Harris, Kevin (Linda) Keller and Keith (Patti) Keller; along with many nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







