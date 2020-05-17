Patricia Jean Stormer
) Patricia Jean Stormer (nee Keller), 74, Pat passed away May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Lou and Ronald Keller and grandson, Tallen Slider. She is survived by children, Joe (Anne) Stormer, Michael (Mary) Stormer and Ronald Stormer; siblings, Nansee Dawson, Kenny (Penny) Keller, Connie (Ron) Harris, Kevin (Linda) Keller and Keith (Patti) Keller; along with many nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
