Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Parish
6034 Locust St.
Peninsula, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Parish
6034 Locust St.
Peninsula, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tesmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jean Tesmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jean Tesmer Obituary
) Patricia Jean "Patty" Tesmer (nee Erwin), of Peninsula, Ohio, passed peacefully Tuesday evening at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family. Patty is survived by her sons, Terry (Michelle), Tracy (Jan), and Trevor (Jen) Tesmer; grandchildren, Tara Polacek (Tim), Trent Tesmer (Heather), Tori Evans (Carnell), Tege Tesmer (Amanda), Tyler Tesmer (Tara), Turner Tesmer and many beloved great grandchildren. Patty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Chick". Patty loved spending time with her family, friends and her adored cat, Misty. Patty was a long time resident of Peninsula and a pillar of the community. She touched the lives of many in the community through cooking up meals at the ski run and golf course, tending to flowers, volunteering at the cemetery and Memorial Day parade and was everyone's favorite Avon lady. She recently received the Village of Peninsula's 2018 Award for Lifetime Service and we lovingly called her the "Queen of Peninsula". Friends may call at the FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD. (ST RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION FRIDAY, 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Family and friends are asked to gather Saturday at Mother of Sorrows Parish, 6034 Locust St., Peninsula, OH for a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Patty's life at 11:00 A.M. VISITATION AT THE CHURCH 10:00 AM UNTIL TIME OF SERVICES. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -