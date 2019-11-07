|
|
) Patricia Jean "Patty" Tesmer (nee Erwin), of Peninsula, Ohio, passed peacefully Tuesday evening at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family. Patty is survived by her sons, Terry (Michelle), Tracy (Jan), and Trevor (Jen) Tesmer; grandchildren, Tara Polacek (Tim), Trent Tesmer (Heather), Tori Evans (Carnell), Tege Tesmer (Amanda), Tyler Tesmer (Tara), Turner Tesmer and many beloved great grandchildren. Patty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Chick". Patty loved spending time with her family, friends and her adored cat, Misty. Patty was a long time resident of Peninsula and a pillar of the community. She touched the lives of many in the community through cooking up meals at the ski run and golf course, tending to flowers, volunteering at the cemetery and Memorial Day parade and was everyone's favorite Avon lady. She recently received the Village of Peninsula's 2018 Award for Lifetime Service and we lovingly called her the "Queen of Peninsula". Friends may call at the FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD. (ST RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION FRIDAY, 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Family and friends are asked to gather Saturday at Mother of Sorrows Parish, 6034 Locust St., Peninsula, OH for a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Patty's life at 11:00 A.M. VISITATION AT THE CHURCH 10:00 AM UNTIL TIME OF SERVICES. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019