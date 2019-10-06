|
|
Patricia Joanna Helbig After a long battle with cancer, Patricia Joanna Helbig died peacefully on October 3, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born September 14, 1945 in Tillamook, Oregon to parents Joseph Stephen Amrein and Helen Ruth Amrein (nee Weimer). A graduate of the University of Akron, she worked as a Nurse Anesthetist. Patricia served the community volunteering with the Junior League of Akron, the Suicide Prevention Hotline, and the Girl Scouts of America. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John D. (Jack) Helbig. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Jean Helbig; sister, Jean Amrein Thomas; niece, Julie Thomas; nephew, Jack Thomas; the "Golden Girls", Cynthia Knight, Ellen Tschappats, and Cynthia Coleman; and her four-legged companions, Isabella and Elvis. Calling Hours 5-7 p.m. MONDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, 44333, with Funeral Services 11 a.m. TUESDAY at the Funeral Home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to Paws & Prayers Rescue Shelter, P.O. Box 67166, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222 (pawsandprayers.org). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Patty and Jack "Sail on"
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019