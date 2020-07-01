) Patricia Joyce Lucas (Wisniewski), aged 78 of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Hudson, Ohio and Bluffton, SC, passed away June 24, 2020. She was the dear mother of Matt (Jeanne) Lucas, Becky Lucas, Wendy Lucas, and Scott (Erin) Lucas; loving grandmother of Nick, Avery, and Teagan; great friend and teacher to many. As a young girl, she was an accomplished pianist, winning a piano scholarship to BGSU, from which she received a double major in English and music education. Her love of music extended to many places she lived as she raised her family. She led music ministries in Our Lady of the Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee and at St. Mary's in Hudson. In retirement, she sang with the Hilton Head Choral society. She passed that love of singing to her children, often creating full-voice singing in car rides and at holidays. Many remember Pat as an English teacher in Hudson Schools for over 25 years. She committed herself to seeing the positive in others and asking her students to be the best they could be. Through her children and their friends, she was known as a "swim team mom" to many. Among her students, she was known to be a good listener and a "safe adult" for kids who needed to talk. She enthusiastically loved people's stories, and people loved hers. A private family ceremony will be held at the Johnson-Romito Funeral Home in Hudson, Ohio. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Alzheimer's Association
, or a children's education charity of one's choosing. www.johnsonromito.com