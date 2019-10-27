|
Patricia (Pat) June McLaughlin (Pat) passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Robert (Bob) McLaughlin; daughters, Judge Kelly McLaughlin and Christie (Timothy) McLaughlin-Peeper; granddaughters, Erin and Alexandra Glascock; sisters, Pam Piland and Cindy Ulrich; and dear friend, Marilyn Warner. She was preceded in death by her sister, Penee Castiglia. Pat was the oldest of four daughters born to Elmer G. and Evelyn M. Ulrich. She was a graduate of Akron East High School. For the majority of her professional career she was employed as a school treasurer for the Mogadore, Streetsboro and Campbell school districts. Pat used the skills that she learned from every job she ever held in her lifetime for the rest of her life, from flower arranging to tax preparation and school law. Always busy, she was actively involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, the world's largest women's patriotic veterans' service organization, from childhood. She lived the organization's motto, "Service, Not Self" in all of her volunteer activities. In her years of service, she held all offices and chairs multiple times in Unit 209. She also held offices in the Eight and Forty, served as Fourteenth District President of the Auxiliary, and was on the finance committee for the Auxiliary Department of Ohio. Pat was especially proud to serve on the staff of Buckeye Girl State for almost 50 years, teaching young women about the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Pat was smart and funny, considerate and kind, and loved her family, friends and her dachshunds. Special thanks go to the staff of the memory care unit of The KentRidge. During the time that her family and friends were mourning the slow and painful loss of the woman they loved to Alzheimer's disease, the nurses and aides there loved, accepted and enjoyed her just as she was. We are profoundly grateful that you took such good care of your Pat-Pat. She will be always remembered, and always missed. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service immediately after at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, OH 44260. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be sent to the or Summa Hospice. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019