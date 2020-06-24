Patricia K. Stair, age 67, passed away on June 21, 2020. Patricia was born in Akron to the late Harold and Geraldine Coleman. PK was a cook at Danbury Retirement Community for many years. PK liked her coffee and chocolate and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians and family barbecues. Preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Coleman; she is survived by her sons, Eddie (Elizabeth) Shumaker, Michael (Jackie) Stair and Jeffrey Stair; grandchildren, Edward, Ricky and Carter Shumaker, Lillian and Samantha Stair and Andrew Stair; sisters, Diane Haney and Janet Nestich and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. Akron, Ohio 44304, where friends may call one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.