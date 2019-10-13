Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Patricia "Patty" Lou Capan, 86, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019. Born in Akron, the daughter of the late Frank and Audra Lemmons, Patty was a lifetime area resident. She and her late husband John were members of St. Bernard's Parish. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, John, she is survived by her six loving children, Deborah (Thomas) Motil, David (Jeannette), Gregory, Jeffrey (Kimberly), Brian, and Michael; eight grandchildren, Adria, Sarah, Krista, Kaleigh, Kirk, Ryan, Noah and Seth; four great-grandchildren, Mollie, Olsen, Grace and Faith, and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, 811 Grant St., Akron, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Patty's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
