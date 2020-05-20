) Patricia L. (Enos) Hendrix (nee Bailey), age 68, died on May 18, 2020. Patricia was born in Akron where she lived and graduated from Springfield High School. She enjoyed music, literature, sewing, shopping and antiquing, but most of all she loved her kids and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents Shorlan and Lucy Bailey. Patricia is survived by her husband of 42 years, Clayton A. Hendrix; sons, Shorlan (Jennifer) Enos, Robby (Jennifer) Hendrix and Jeremy (Becca) Hendrix; daughters, Lori Enos, Monica (Steve) Dever and Susie Bario; grandchildren, Saige (Travis), Shorlan, Kendall, Jacob, Teresa (David), Antonia, Joe, Mikey, Hailey, Rachel, Elizabeth, and Ashley; great grandchildren, Winnie, Jackson, Mason and Emma; along with best friends, Wanda McFee, Debbie Ramey and Deb Tanner; and many other friends and family. Thank you to the staff at Summa Hospital, and Judy RN for her compassionate care from Summa Hospice. Private services will be held with burial at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville. The family suggests memorials to Southwestern Indian Foundation. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com