Patricia L. (Enos) Hendrix
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Patricia L. (Enos) Hendrix (nee Bailey), age 68, died on May 18, 2020. Patricia was born in Akron where she lived and graduated from Springfield High School. She enjoyed music, literature, sewing, shopping and antiquing, but most of all she loved her kids and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents Shorlan and Lucy Bailey. Patricia is survived by her husband of 42 years, Clayton A. Hendrix; sons, Shorlan (Jennifer) Enos, Robby (Jennifer) Hendrix and Jeremy (Becca) Hendrix; daughters, Lori Enos, Monica (Steve) Dever and Susie Bario; grandchildren, Saige (Travis), Shorlan, Kendall, Jacob, Teresa (David), Antonia, Joe, Mikey, Hailey, Rachel, Elizabeth, and Ashley; great grandchildren, Winnie, Jackson, Mason and Emma; along with best friends, Wanda McFee, Debbie Ramey and Deb Tanner; and many other friends and family. Thank you to the staff at Summa Hospital, and Judy RN for her compassionate care from Summa Hospice. Private services will be held with burial at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville. The family suggests memorials to Southwestern Indian Foundation. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved