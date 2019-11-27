Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries

Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Patricia L. Monstrom

Patricia L. Monstrom Obituary
Patricia L. "Pat" Monstrom, 81, passed away November 24, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio to Leo and Minerva (Murgatroyd) Murphy, she was a lifelong area resident. Pat enjoyed working with the mentally disabled, finding hidden gems at thrift stores, helping others and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; son, Mark; brother, Tom Murphy. She will be sadly missed by daughters, Mary (Frank) Malterer, Kris (David) Jones; grandchildren, Greg, Bethany, Tarren; great grandchildren, Halen, Arius; sister, Lynne Yauger; sister in-law, Bev Murphy, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. A memorial service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
