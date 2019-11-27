|
Patricia L. "Pat" Monstrom, 81, passed away November 24, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio to Leo and Minerva (Murgatroyd) Murphy, she was a lifelong area resident. Pat enjoyed working with the mentally disabled, finding hidden gems at thrift stores, helping others and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; son, Mark; brother, Tom Murphy. She will be sadly missed by daughters, Mary (Frank) Malterer, Kris (David) Jones; grandchildren, Greg, Bethany, Tarren; great grandchildren, Halen, Arius; sister, Lynne Yauger; sister in-law, Bev Murphy, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. A memorial service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019