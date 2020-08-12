1/1
Patricia L. Papp
1935 - 2020
) Patricia Louise Papp, age 84, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born on December, 28, 1935 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Bernice (Brown) Roberts-Bowers and Kelly Roberts. Patti was a 1953 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and attended Youngstown Cosmetology College. On June 29, 1954, she married Albert Arthur Papp. She was a beautician in Kinsman, but soon became a secretary for her husband's Nationwide Insurance Agency in Akron, Ohio, where she lived for over thirty-five years. Patti was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending summers, at the family cabin in Canada with her family and fishing, and also like to golf and garden. Patti was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband of sixty-six years; Albert Papp of Masury; her daughter, Deborah Jean (Gregory) Morocco of Brookfield, Ohio; two sons, Edward Arthur (Debra) Papp of Tallmadge, Ohio and Michael Kelly (Michelle) Papp of Akron, Ohio; six grandchildren, Nicole, Sandi, Darci, Eddie, Joey and Samantha and eight great grandchildren. Private services were held with a burial in Kinsman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baumgardner Funeral Home
8569 Main Street
Kinsman, OH 44428
(330) 876-2271
1 entry
August 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baumgardner Family & Staff
