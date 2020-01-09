|
|
Patricia "Pat" L. Robinette, 93, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. A resident of Norton for 60 years, she was a member of House of the Lord Church. Pat worked with prison and nursing home ministries and various charities. She volunteered as a poll worker during elections. Preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Gladys Smith; husband of 50 years, Harry; son, Todd and brother, James Smith. Survived by her sons, Tim (Sue), Terry (Tara); grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica), Jonathan, Ariel and Danielle; sister-in-law, Doris Smith; niece, Deborah and nephew, Gary. Pat's funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Gary Hunt officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020