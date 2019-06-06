Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
2780 Canton Road
Uniontown, OH
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
2780 Canton Road
Uniontown, OH
Patricia L. Von Maluski

Patricia L. Von Maluski Obituary
Patricia L. Von Maluski (nee Beard)

Patricia L. Von Maluski (nee Beard), 84, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 at the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls, where she resided since 2017.

Thursday (TODAY), June 6, 2019, a visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 2780 Canton Road, Uniontown, OH 44685. A celebration of Pat's life will follow TODAY at 6 p.m., with Dr. Wayne Evans officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236; or the Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice Care, 3792 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019
