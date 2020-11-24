Patricia L. Wyman, 80, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on January 20, 1940 to the late Steve and Mary (Fritz) Soltas. Patricia grew up in Akron, Ohio, and graduated in 1957 from Kenmore High School. She attended Baylor University where she obtained her license to practice as a practical nurse, then furthered her education in the nursing field at St. Thomas, obtaining her RN degree. Her love for nursing went beyond the patient's she served, as she was truly an angel, guarding over her husband, and two boys she raised as well. Patricia finished her nursing career as a nurse who cared for all the students and staff of Walsh University, retiring in 2010. In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed her pool, bowling, traveling, butterflies, camping with friends, and her family, most of all her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was loved dearly by all of them. She also loved watching sports, especially, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and golf, especially enjoying the Firestone Golf Tournament held yearly in her own neighborhood. She was one of the biggest fans to her children and grandchildren throughout their years. Patricia will be deeply missed by her sons, Wiley (Jane), Patrick (Leslie); grandchildren, Derrick, Deanna (Vincenzo), Kacey, Robyn, Carrie: great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Josephine, Rosetta, and Emma. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wiley F. Wyman. A special thank you to the staff of Chapel Hill Nursing Home where she resided for the last two and a half years, especially Kathy, "Chief," who was always by her side watching out for her and loved her as much as her family. A private burial service will take place at Northlawn Cemetery with her closest family present. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
