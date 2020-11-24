1/1
Patricia L. Wyman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. Wyman, 80, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on January 20, 1940 to the late Steve and Mary (Fritz) Soltas. Patricia grew up in Akron, Ohio, and graduated in 1957 from Kenmore High School. She attended Baylor University where she obtained her license to practice as a practical nurse, then furthered her education in the nursing field at St. Thomas, obtaining her RN degree. Her love for nursing went beyond the patient's she served, as she was truly an angel, guarding over her husband, and two boys she raised as well. Patricia finished her nursing career as a nurse who cared for all the students and staff of Walsh University, retiring in 2010. In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed her pool, bowling, traveling, butterflies, camping with friends, and her family, most of all her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was loved dearly by all of them. She also loved watching sports, especially, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and golf, especially enjoying the Firestone Golf Tournament held yearly in her own neighborhood. She was one of the biggest fans to her children and grandchildren throughout their years. Patricia will be deeply missed by her sons, Wiley (Jane), Patrick (Leslie); grandchildren, Derrick, Deanna (Vincenzo), Kacey, Robyn, Carrie: great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Josephine, Rosetta, and Emma. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wiley F. Wyman. A special thank you to the staff of Chapel Hill Nursing Home where she resided for the last two and a half years, especially Kathy, "Chief," who was always by her side watching out for her and loved her as much as her family. A private burial service will take place at Northlawn Cemetery with her closest family present. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/tributegifts. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com. Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved