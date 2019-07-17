Patricia Long Schaffner



Patricia Long Schaffner, 93, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019.



She was born in Akron to William and Nelle (Brown) Long and was a life long resident. She graduated from Buchtel High School and The University of Akron and taught for 20 years in the Northampton Elementary School.



She was a long time active member of Woodland Methodist Church (now Christ Woodland Methodist Church) and it's U.M.W. She was also an active member of Akron Chapter DAR.



She was preceded in death by parents, brother, Richard Long and her dear husband, Cal.



She is survived by children, John (Maureen), Robert and Patricia Prentice (Tim); five grandsons five great grandsons and three great granddaughters.



A funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Donations may be made to the in Patricia's memory.