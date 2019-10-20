|
Patricia Geiger passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. Pat was born January 8, 1947 in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Buchtel High School in 1965. She worked at various jobs but her most rewarding time was as a homemaker and raising her two children. She enjoyed boating on Lake Erie, and her favorite place to spend a day was on Put-in-Bay. Pat also loved the mountains, palm trees and desert and she looked forward to her vacations in Florida, Las Vegas, Arizona, Palm Springs and Canada. Her past several years were full of many health challenges but she faced each issue with a positive attitude and she never gave up. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom; daughter, Leslie (Mike Moon); son, Gregg (Zara); cousin, Georgene Schnorf. The family would like to thank the healthcare team at the Seidman Cancer Center in Sharon Center who provided her with excellent care and friendships over the last four years during her treatment for aplastic anemia. The family would like to also thank the generous anonymous people who donated the life saving blood products that helped to extend her life. Pat took full advantage of this precious time to spend with her family. Although gone, she will never be forgotten. Arrangements are currently pending. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the American Red Cross.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019