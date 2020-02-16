Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
) Kalkofen Patricia Lynn (Seeley) Kalkofen, age 94, of Franklin, IN, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community in Franklin, IN. She was born November 17, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to Elliott Wenner Seeley and Mary Lucinda (Freed) Seeley. Patricia grew up in Mogadore, OH. She married Gerhard Werner Kalkofen on May 29, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2004. Patricia was a 1947 graduate of the Miami University at Oxford, Ohio. She had been a librarian in the Akron, Ohio Public School System and also for the New Hanover County Public Library System, in Wilmington, NC. At times, she also had been a bookkeeper in Lafayette, IN and in Akron, OH. She, alongside her husband in his professional career, lived with their three children in the 1960s, in the foreign cities/countries of: Enschede, Holland and Beirut, Lebanon, and Tehran, Iran. She was an avid reader and enjoyed all forms of literature and periodicals. Survivors include her children: Candace Shuck (Don) of Indianapolis, IN, Stephen Kalkofen (Heidi) of Silver Spring, MD, and James Kalkofen (Linda) of Ballwin, MO, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Services are private. Inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lodi, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community, 1070 West Jefferson Street in Franklin, IN 46131. The Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN 46131 is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information, 317-738-0202.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
