We lost our Patty today, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a precious wife, a caring mother and a delightful grand and great-grandmother. We will miss her quick wit and devilish laugh. Patty was an artist, fabulous cook, crafter and card maker. She felt deeply for all humanity. It was not unusual for her to be devastated when hearing a story of people and their struggles. No one could have cared more. Patty was brave as she soldiered on through many health challenges and pain. Her light has gone out, but it still shines on all of us as we bask in the memories she has left to us. Patty retired from the Woodridge School District after 25 years of service. She was a volunteer at Haven of Rest and supported her family by praying for each of them every day. Patty was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Stahl and is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Donald Reinbolt; daughters, Kimberly (Dennis) Spontarelli and Sally (Paul) Myers; sons, Alan Stahl and Tony Stahl; step-sons, Todd (Alicia) Reinbolt, Brett (Mindi) Reinbolt, and Scott Reinbolt; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Robin Stahl. A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. TODAY, Saturday at Christ Community Chapel - Hudson Campus, 750 W. Streetsboro Street, Hudson, OH 44236. Friends may call from 9 A.M. to service time. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to a . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2020