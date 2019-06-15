Home

Patricia Mae Crumrine

Patricia Mae Crumrine, daughter of Christian Rausch and Miriam Rausch (nee Truscott), passed away Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019. She was loved by all who met and knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Crumrine. She is survived by her elder son, Walter Raleigh Crumrine III and her younger, son, R. Christian Crumrine; and several nephews and nieces.

Patricia graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in secretarial science. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper with her father and then for several companies in the Akron area. She was a dedicated member of the Delta Gamma sorority, Akron University chapter. She was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Akron where she served for many years as Treasurer.

Visitation will be on Sunday, afternoon between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. The funeral service will be Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 East Market St., Akron 44308. A light lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony. Please send donations in her honor to the First Congregational Church of Akron in lieu of gifts and flowers. Patricia will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 15, 2019
