Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Patricia Mae Sines

Patricia Mae Sines Obituary
Patricia Mae Sines

STOW -- Patricia Mae Sines, 77, unexpectedly passed June 2, 2019.

A longtime Stow resident, she was a current employee of Baker McMillen over 20 years, and a loving mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by granddaughter, Angela Wilkinson, she is survived by daughter, Jeanie (Jeffrey) Kiser; sons, Rodney Kinney and Christopher Sines; grandchildren, Anthony Wilkinson, Danielle Hillman, Julian (Ashley) Sandefur, Seth Sines, Keith Sines, and Love Sines; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kayla, Brianna, Sierra, Tony, Layla, Ayrianna and Curtis.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 12th, 1 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. Entombment Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

(REDMON, STOW, 330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019
