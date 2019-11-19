|
) Patricia Marie Yoak, age 72 of Canandaigua, NY, reunited with her loved ones that passed before her on Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 1, 1947, the daughter of Corliss H. and Helen D. McMullen Yeager, Jr. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mike and David Yeager; and daughter, Theresa Johnson. Her loss has broken the hearts of her children, Michael (Lynette), Kevin (Gretchen), Jennine "the favorite" (John), and David (Trish); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Lonnie) Ashton; and many extended family members and friends. Patricia's main priority and greatest joy was her family, and spending time making memories with them. She was their rock, their best friend and their biggest supporter, and was "larger than life." Patricia was a person that formed special bonds with each person and offered them support and advice. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed to read, and loved to write, especially deeply personal messages to her friends and family. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 20 from 5 to 7 p.m., just prior to the 7 p.m. service at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019