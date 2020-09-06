Patricia Morgart, 79, passed away September 1, 2020. She was born October 21, 1940 in Akron. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who always had time for her family. Patricia loved Christ. She also loved all types of animals. Being outdoors and taking trips to Daytona were thoroughly enjoyed. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Bill Doubledee. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Raymond Morgart; daughters, Rose (Mark) Antognoli and Kimberly (Jerry) Prucha; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Jan (Tom) Jarvis; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Friendship Bible Church, (1703 State Route 44 in Randolph), where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Bill Johnson will officiate. Interment Randolph Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the: Humane Society of Greater Akron, (7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







