Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Northlawn Memorial Gardens
Patricia Nell "Patty" (Corder) Batten

Patricia Nell "Patty" (Corder) Batten Obituary
) Patricia "Patty" Nell Corder Batten (nee Girod), 89, of Akron, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born to parents Harvey Wilson and Garnett Lucille Girod in Portsmouth, OH. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Grayson Nye Corder, Sr., and Everett Batten; six siblings; Rhea Carbaugh, Harvey Jr. Girod, Mary Perkins, Roy Girod, George Girod and Johnny Girod; grandchild Melissa Ann Corder; and great-grandchild Caeden Josiah River Hostutler. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Grayson Nye (Judy) Corder Jr., Donald D. (Lori) Batten, Robert H. (Petie) Corder; grandchildren, David, Michelle, Amelia and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Annelise, Asia, Makel, Mya, Jason, Allen and Eva; and brother, Guion Hughes. Patty loved her Lord, attending church, and singing in the quartet, Guiding Light Gospelaires. Patty worked at Akron Children's Hospital. She enjoyed working in the yard, sewing and furniture upholstery. Most importantly, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her "younguns" were the light of her life. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service beginning at 12 p.m., Pastor Jim Bane will be officiating. Interment will take place immediately following at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
