Patricia Nevitt
) Patricia "Patty" Nevitt, 69, of Akron, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born to parents, Harry J. and Emma M. Cornell on April 15, 1951 in Akron. Preceding her in death are her parents, Harry and Emma Cornell; and her sister, Shirley Northcutt. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 21 years, Donald W. Nevitt; sister, Mary Easterling-Brown (Ken); nephews, Jason (Alyson) Easterling; Adam Easterling and Ralph. Patty was a lifetime member of Grace Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Garfield High School, class of 1969. Patty loved animals, going to the beach, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time by her family.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
