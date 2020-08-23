Patricia Ogrizek

Patricia Sammons Ogrizek, age 66, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Although sad to see her leave us, and selfishly wishing she would stay, she has joined her son, Reginald and daughter, Dawn; seven siblings, and parents with our Heavenly Father who have all been anxiously awaiting her. Patricia is survived and will be forever loved by: her fiance, Jackie Savage; four surviving children, Jeremiah (Paola), Nannette (Bryan), Jason, Victoria (Michelle); nine grandchildren, Ricardo, Andrea, Andrew, Abigail, Alayna, Allison, Jacob, Joshua, and Haily. Patricia was a proud and active Veteran of the United States Navy where she learned, "When you stand in Life's storms and the wind does not blow your way, you need to adjust your sails." Overcoming both breast and pancreatic cancers, she battled through to ensure her children knew not only of her love for them, but also for the Lord. She was one of the strongest women we ever knew. It is with heavy hearts that we say our goodbyes, but we know that she will go on living in the hearts of those she has touched, for nothing loved is ever lost, and she was loved so much by so many. God is good...All the time. Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown, Ohio with Pastor Bob Combs officiating. Those wishing to honor her life, may donate to Grace Brethren Church in Norton, Ohio or place a bet at the casino-and don't forget to split!