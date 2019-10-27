|
Patricia Rose Speck, age 76, of Kent, Ohio, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4230 Chapman Drive. Patricia was born June 22, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio to Joseph and Virginia (Peticca) Vernarsky. Patricia actively supported St. Anthony's Guild for many years. She is survived by her husband, Orlando Speck; sons, Mark (Karen Kay) Speck of Cuyahoga Falls and Jeffrey M. (Nichole) Speck Churchville, Md.; grandchildren, Markus, Danielle, Adriana Speck; and sister, Kathleen Summa, of Greenbelt, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Virginia "Jeanette" Vernarsky; and brother, Joseph A. Vernarsky. Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to C/o Alzheimer's Research, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236 (http://www.alz.org/akroncanton youngstown/). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019