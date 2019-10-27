Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Speck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rose Speck


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Rose Speck Obituary
Patricia Rose Speck, age 76, of Kent, Ohio, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4230 Chapman Drive. Patricia was born June 22, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio to Joseph and Virginia (Peticca) Vernarsky. Patricia actively supported St. Anthony's Guild for many years. She is survived by her husband, Orlando Speck; sons, Mark (Karen Kay) Speck of Cuyahoga Falls and Jeffrey M. (Nichole) Speck Churchville, Md.; grandchildren, Markus, Danielle, Adriana Speck; and sister, Kathleen Summa, of Greenbelt, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Virginia "Jeanette" Vernarsky; and brother, Joseph A. Vernarsky. Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to C/o Alzheimer's Research, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236 (http://www.alz.org/akroncanton youngstown/). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now