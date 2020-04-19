|
|
Patricia Simpson, age 79, of Streetsboro, OH passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2020 with family by her side. She was born June 19, 1940 to Lloyd and Mary Leatherman in Akron, OH and married Charles in 1962. They had three beloved children, Stephanie, Michael (Tammy) and Barbara; cherished granddaughters, Chelsea and Autumn. Pat also leaves behind a caring brother, James Leatherman. She moved to three different states throughout her life before returning to Ohio to go home to the Lord, her mom, dad and husband. A private family service will be held at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home and a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020