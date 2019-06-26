Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
PATRICIA STOKES COOK

Patricia Stokes Cook

Patricia Stokes Cook, age 64, of Hudson passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Donald Lee Cook; loving step-mother of Donald Lee Cook, Jr. and Edward Karl (Dana) Cook; dear grandmother of Morgan Marie and McKenzee Sierra Cook and sister of Arthur J. "AJ" (Nancy) Stokes, Jr. and Allan John (Kim) Stokes.

Patricia was a dispatcher for the City of Hudson Police Dept. for 45 years and a volunteer firefighter for the city for 24 years. She was also the first female firefighter in Summit County.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, Ohio (330) 650-4181. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 6034 South Locust Street, Peninsula, OH 44264. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association, 6155 Rockside Rd. # 403, Independence, OH 44131 or to the Hudson Garden Club, P.O. Box 651, Hudson, OH 44236. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019
