) Hardy On Sunday October 18th, 2020, Patty Sue Hardy was called home to the Lord at the age of 78. Born April 30th, 1942 to the late George Russell and Catherine Hoisington, Patty lived her entire life in Springfield Township. She retired from Akron Public Schools as a custodian where she touched many lives with her hard work and quirky humor. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, crafting, shopping, and spending time with her two beloved dogs and big white cat. Preceded in death by her parents, brother, son Russell Seiler and grandson Paul LaGuardia, she is survived by her husband and fishing partner Richard A. Hardy, daughter Susan (Patrick) Bodnar, grandsons Daniel and Michael LaGuardia, Paul (Maureen) Hardy, Jodi Hardy Denham, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her best friend and crafting/baking partner Mary Lou Dodson and the entire Dodson family. Patricia will be cremated and laid to rest with her son and grandson at Greenlawn Memorial Park with graveside services to be held at a later date. Per Patty's wishes, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Maranatha Bible Church Mission Fund.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store