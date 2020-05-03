Patricia Ann Thompson, 92, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Buckhannon, West Virginia, Patricia later moved to Akron where she graduated from Central High School in 1946. She lived in Tallmadge for 60 years. Patricia was employed with Tallmadge City Schools for nearly 20 years, retiring in 1989. She was an active member of The Chapel in Akron for over 60 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Hospital Visitation Team, and, as a cancer survivor, was involved with the Cancer Support Group. Recently she attended The First Congregational Church of Tallmadge. Patricia was a member of the Tallmadge Primetimers, Tallmadge AARP, and Mr. & Mrs. Club. Patricia, "Miss Patty" as she was affectionately called, loved spending time with her family, especially the 68 years she had spent with her husband, Patrick. In recent years, she looked forward to her frequent shopping and dining outings with daughter, Renee. Her greatest joy in life was delighting in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, always supportive of them, and sharing her wisdom and life experiences with them. She enjoyed passing down her baking and holiday traditions with each generation, playing cards, and days spent outside in the sunshine. She adored her great grand-daughters and so loved visits and activities with them. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, grace and classic style. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Melva Windle; father, Fred Windle; and husband, Patrick Thompson. Patricia is survived by daughter, Renee Thompson of Akron; sons, Patrick Craig (Joan) Thompson, Kevin (Carmen) Thompson, Jeff (Linda) Thompson all of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Jacob (Deb) Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Nick (Victoria) Thompson, Brandon (Taylor) Thompson, Erin Thompson, Kristen Thompson, Austin Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Jennifer (Corey) Moke; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Thompson, Mila Thompson, Evelyn Thompson, Chloe Moke, Juliana Moke; special cousin, William (Theresa) Thompson of Cuyahoga Falls; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Danbury of Tallmadge and the doctors and nurses at Western Reserve Hospital for their care and compassion, especially during this difficult time. A private burial will take place for the immediate family and a memorial service will be announced at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to: The Stephen A. Comunale, Jr. Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 13805, Akron, OH 44333.









