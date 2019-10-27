|
) Washington Patricia A. (Sammons) Washington was born on July 1, 1950 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Burgess Sammons and Margaret Sammons. Patricia was a faithful member of Greater Holy Trinity C.O.G.I.C where she enjoyed serving in various areas of the church. On March 6, 1982 she married the love of her life, Willie George Washington. They were married for 33 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie and sister, Marie Sammons. Patricia leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Shieda Sammons; grandchild, Lexington Smith (Q Smith); siblings, Annie Pearl Sammons, Pamela Sammons, Thaddeus Sammons, Darrell Sammons, and Gaylon Sammons; Godmother, Donna Hill; God brother, Phillip Reaves, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Home going service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Holy Trinity C.O.G.I.C, 980 Rhodes Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307, where family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Dis. Elder Phillip A. Reaves, Eulogizing. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1327 Apache Trail Unit B. Stow, OH 44224.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019