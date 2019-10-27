Home

Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Holy Trinity C.O.G.I.C
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Holy Trinity C.O.G.I.C
980 Rhodes Ave
Akron, OH
View Map
Patricia Washington


1950 - 2019
Patricia Washington Obituary
) Washington Patricia A. (Sammons) Washington was born on July 1, 1950 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Burgess Sammons and Margaret Sammons. Patricia was a faithful member of Greater Holy Trinity C.O.G.I.C where she enjoyed serving in various areas of the church. On March 6, 1982 she married the love of her life, Willie George Washington. They were married for 33 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie and sister, Marie Sammons. Patricia leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Shieda Sammons; grandchild, Lexington Smith (Q Smith); siblings, Annie Pearl Sammons, Pamela Sammons, Thaddeus Sammons, Darrell Sammons, and Gaylon Sammons; Godmother, Donna Hill; God brother, Phillip Reaves, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Home going service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Holy Trinity C.O.G.I.C, 980 Rhodes Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307, where family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Dis. Elder Phillip A. Reaves, Eulogizing. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1327 Apache Trail Unit B. Stow, OH 44224.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
